New concept for cultural events during COVID pandemic

When actors and actresses will actually be able to perform on indoor stages again is anyone's guess. But, for Martin Woelffer, artistic director of Berlin's Komödie am Kurfürstendamm theater, planning alternative options remains a necessity, since the COVID pandemic is far from over.

That plan might just be the "Return of Spectators and Guests" set of guidelines that has been drafted by 20 experts from the scientific community. It details how opening up indoor and outdoor cultural events could be possible: for example, with 25 to 30% of total occupancy indoors, and up to 40% outdoors.

Martin Woelffer of the Komödie am Kurfürstendamm has hope for the future

Face masks will remain compulsory, physical distancing rules will be kept, and personalized — and thus traceable — tickets are to be sold. The concept also includes regulating arrivals and departures, as well as a ban on serving alcoholic beverages at large events with more than 1,000 guests.

Safe distance of two meters

The researchers recommend a precise seating arrangement for visiting theaters, ensuring a safe distance of 2 meters (6 feet) between guests — something that can't be guaranteed riding public transportation.

Performances for schools are also part of the concept. They would be possible as long as pupils are seated in the same class grouping as they normally are in school. "A safe distance of 2 meters to the next class group must be ensured," the 21-page paper states.

Rapid antigen testing by trained personnel before attending an event could also contribute to the success of the concept. Experts in infectious disease, virology, indoor air quality, health economics, sports medicine and culture, as well as legal experts, have collaborated on the set of guidelines.

This cinema sign reads: 'Culture is not everything, but without culture, everything is empty'

"We absolutely need to be talking about how we can get back to some kind of normality together, even with the coronavirus," says director Martin Woelffer.

The set of guidelines incorporates the results of scientific studies during the pandemic, such as the RESTART-19 study conducted by the University Medical Center Halle.

Cultural sector hit hard financially

According to a study by the German government's Competence Center for the Cultural and Creative Industries, the sector had to swallow an estimated loss of €22.4 billion ($27.2 billion) last year due to the COVID pandemic. Independent cultural venues and artists have been hit particularly hard. The coronavirus crisis revealed that conditions for many self-employed people in the cultural sector were difficult even before the pandemic.

The lockdowns have worsened their situation, said Woelffer. "The culture scene is a reflection of what's going on everywhere. The gap that has been there for a long time is now all the more apparent," he stressed. Seasonal work and temporary contracts are the norm among many artists, and many have had to go freelance, not always voluntarily. "Support has to continue if you don't want to see a huge wave of bankruptcies," says Woelffer.

Immunity spreading among population

The set of guidelines does not specify a date when cultural venues could open, but the group of experts is presuming that increasing vaccinations among the population will soon show positive effects, even taking into account the novel mutants.

As things currently stand, Risk Group 1, which includes those over the age of 80, should be vaccinated by the end of April. According to the Robert Koch Institute, approximately 69% of the deaths in Germany to date have occurred in this age group.

People have gotten creative for cultural events, like this couple watching an outdoor screening from their balcony in Berlin last spring as part of the 'Window Flicks' project

Same set of guidelines for cultural and sporting events

The set of guidelines applies to cinemas, theaters and opera houses, as well as to professional and amateur sporting events.

The details in the guidelines are clear, pointing to some welcome prospects for the future. However, setting those recommendations into motion also requires a considerable amount of personnel, and with that come substantial costs. Employees must be trained to conduct the rapid antigen testing, and digital means for reviewing vaccination records would have to be established.

That means that a visit to the opera will not occur anytime soon. And, politicians would have to ensure that the guidelines recommended by the scientists are set in motion and that the required financial investments are made.

This article was translated from German.