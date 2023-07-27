  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsUnited States of America

New charges for Donald Trump, employee, court filings show

47 minutes ago

US prosecutors have broadened their criminal case against former President Donald Trump, bringing new charges against him and an employee of his at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UUXc
Former President Donald Trump visits Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023.
Trump, seeking the Republican nomination again, was campaigning in New Orleans earlier this weekImage: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo/picture alliance

US prosecutors charged Donald Trump with willfully retaining classified records, court filings showed on Thursday, adding to the 37 criminal counts Trump already faces in the case

The grand jury led by Special Counsel Jack Smith was in session in federal court in Washington on Thursday.

Smith filed three new counts against Trump, with the indictment saying that Trump and two employees "did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal" documents located at Mar-a-Lago with the intention to "impair" its use in any official proceeding. 

What are the new charges? 

The new charges center around a 2021 interview Trump gave for a memoir in which he discussed a "plan of attack" against another country. The information here was based on a classified document, which the indictment says Trump later returned in 2022. 

The book's author, Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, identified the country as Iran in a subsequent book. 

The new charge could indicate a new angle of attack from prosecutors. It accuses Trump of retaining a document it alleges the former president knew was highly sensitive after leaving office — until now similar charges have centered around Trump failing to return classified documents when asked. 

Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump.
TV crews were setting up early on Thursday in Washington as the grand jury probe continuedImage: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/picture alliance

Meanwhile, an employee at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has also been charged with arranging the deletion of security camera footage. Investigators had subpoenaed the footage on noticing the cameras during an inspection at the Florida resort. 

According to the indictment, the employee then asked to arrange for deletion of the footage, saying to a colleague that the "boss" wanted it removed. 

He has been charged with obstruction and false statements during a voluntary interview he gave to the FBI earlier in the year.

The footage is alleged to show another Trump employee who also faces charges moving boxes of documents to and from a storage room to coincide with FBI searches of the premises.

The indictment did not identify the fourth employee asked to delete the footage.

Trump had already hinted at more charges

Trump had already indicated earlier that new charges were likely in the offing, saying that his lawyers had met with Justice Department officials investigating his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. 

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the ongoing investigations "nothing more than a desperate and flailing attempt by Biden family and DOJ." 

Trump is campaigning to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. 

Both Trump and the employee already charged prior to Thursday's new suspect have pleaded not guilty, with a trial date currently set for May 2024.

That would be at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign, with most bookmakers currently deeming Trump the front runner for the Republican nomination.

Legally, most experts concur that nothing in the US constitution would preclude an individual with criminal convictions from becoming president, though it would also be unprecedented.

msh/sri (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami

US: Trump grand jury meets on possible Jan. 6 indictment

US: Trump grand jury meets on possible Jan. 6 indictment

An aide to Donald Trump is testifying as a witness before a grand jury that will decide whether to indict the former president in connection with the storming of the US Capitol. Trump himself is not expected to testify.
PoliticsJuly 20, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of the coup holding up a banner with a Russian flag in the background

Niger: The Sahel's last bastion of stability at risk

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring the third in Nigeria‘s 3-2 World Cup win over Australia

Nigerians find roots, representation and points in Australia

Nigerians find roots, representation and points in Australia

Sports9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Black and yellow barriers on a roadway

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

AFD protesters with blue umbrellas

Germany's far-right AfD basking in its success

Germany's far-right AfD basking in its success

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil’s tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil’s tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Human Rights8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Soccer17 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage