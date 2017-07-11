New Caledonia rejects independence from France: first results

Voters in the South Pacific territory of New Caledonia narrowly rejected independence in a referendum on Sunday, partial results showed.

The archipelago's high commission said 53.3% voted "no" to breaking away from France, with around 70% of the ballots counted.

More than 85% of the 180,000 people registered to vote were asked to answer the question: "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?''

Sunday's referendum was part of the Noumea Accord, a decolonization plan set in motion in 1998 to end a deadly conflict between descendants of European settlers and the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population, who once faced widespread discrimination.

Second failed attempt

If the "no" vote is confirmed, it would be the second failed pro-independence bid in as many years. However, the partial results suggest support for full sovereignty was growing — opposition to independence was slightly higher at 56.7% in a referendum in 2018.

A third vote can be held in two years' time, in 2022, if the move is requested by at least a third of the local legislature.

New Caledonia, which lies between Australia and Fiji, became a French colony in 1853 under Napoleon's nephew, Emperor Napoleon III. It was used as a prison for decades, before becoming an overseas territory after World War II. French citizenship was granted to all Kanaks in 1957.

While the territory enjoys a certain degree of autonomy from Paris, it depends heavily on the €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) that the French state contributes every year.

