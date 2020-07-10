New Bundesliga season, German Cup to kick off in September

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season will start on September 18 and end on May 22, according to the match calendar the German Football Association (DFB) unveiled on Friday.

The first round of the German Cup will take place from September 11-14. The final, which usually caps the German football season, is scheduled for May 13 in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

The start of the season has been delayed by about a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign by several weeks.

The winter break is to come after the second round of the German Cup (December 22-23), while Matchday 13 (December 18-21) will be the last of 2020. The Bundesliga is to return from the winter break on the first weekend in January.

The Supercup, which usually precedes the start of the Bundesliga season and features the league champions facing the cup winners, is to be played on September 30. The game will feature domestic double winners Bayern Munich and Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

A DFL (German Football League) statement announcing the calendar said that it would include three midweek matchdays and that this model had won the support for the majority of the clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2.