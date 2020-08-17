 New Berlin museum to tell stories of exiled Germans | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.08.2020

Culture

New Berlin museum to tell stories of exiled Germans

More than 500,000 people fled Germany to escape Nazi persecution. A new museum in Berlin wants to bring their stories and biographies back to life.

  • Thomas Mann (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 famous German exiles

    Thomas Mann

    Already in 1930, the writer and Nobel Prize in Literature laureate described the rise of the Nazis as "eccentric barbarism." In the spring of 1933 the whole Mann family decided not to return to Germany from a vacation in Switzerland. They first moved to France and then continued to the USA in 1938. The Thomas Mann House near Los Angeles is now a German cultural center.

  • Hannah Arendt (ZDF)

    10 famous German exiles

    Hannah Arendt

    While thinkers such as Martin Heidegger, who was Hannah Arendt's mentor and former lover, were joining the Nazi Party in 1933, she emigrated that same year with her husband to Paris, where she helped young Jewish people flee to Palestine. To avoid the fate of many German refugees who were being sent to internment camps in France, in 1940, Arendt fled to New York with her mother and husband.

  • Klaus Mann (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 famous German exiles

    Klaus Mann

    Unlike the books by his father Thomas, Klaus Mann's works were banned by the Nazis. He emigrated to Amsterdam, where he founded the anti-Nazi exile magazine "Die Sammlung." He later moved to the US and became one of the most important representatives of German exile literature. He ruled out returning to Germany and died in France in 1949.

  • Lotte Laserstein (gemeinfrei)

    10 famous German exiles

    Lotte Laserstein

    In the Weimar Republic, the painter mainly portrayed emancipated city dwellers. Despite her growing reputation as an artist, she was forced out of the cultural scene in 1933 because of her Jewish origins — the fact that she was baptized as a Protestant didn't matter. In 1937 she moved to Sweden, living in Stockholm, where she first portrayed emigrants and later aristocrats.

  • Autor Bertolt Brecht (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 famous German exiles

    Bertolt Brecht

    One day after the Reichstag fire in 1933, Bertolt Brecht fled with his family to Paris and later to Denmark. Soon after, his books were burned and banned. His productions had long before been disrupted by the Nazis. In 1941 the family moved to Los Angeles, and Brecht did not return to Berlin until 1949 — to the Communist side of the divided city.

  • Else Lasker-Schüler (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 famous German exiles

    Else Lasker-Schüler

    The Jewish poet was part of the literary avant-garde when an SA troop attacked her on the street in 1933. The eccentric artist then fled to Switzerland, where the then 64-year-old was only tolerated and banned from working. After a trip to Palestine, the Swiss authorities denied her re-entry. Lasker-Schüler stayed in Jerusalem, where she died impoverished in 1945.

  • Walter Gropius (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 famous German exiles

    Walter Gropius

    In 1934 the architect and Bauhaus founder traveled to London with his wife Ise, originally only for a project after which the couple planned to return to Germany. While they were there, the Nazis referred to the Bauhaus school as the "Church of Marxism." Gropius feared repression and remained in exile. In 1937 the couple moved to the USA; Walter Gropius became a Harvard professor.

  • Josef Albers (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    10 famous German exiles

    Josef und Anni Albers

    The painter and designer Josef Albers taught at the Bauhaus, after which he fled to the USA with his wife, the textile artist Anni. The newly established Black Mountain College in North Carolina, based on the Bauhaus model, took on Albers as director. In 1950 he moved to Yale as head of the art department. Anni Albers' work has been shown in exhibitions around the world.

  • Billy Wilder neben einer altmodischen Kamera (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/UNIVERSAL/Ronald Grant Archive)

    10 famous German exiles

    Billy Wilder

    Billy Wilder, the son of Jewish parents, had been living in Berlin since 1927, where he first worked as a reporter and then started writing film scripts. After Hitler came to power, Wilder immediately moved to Paris and a year later went on to the USA, where he became an influential Hollywood director with works such as "Some Like It Hot."

  • Hilde Domin (picture alliance/akg/B. Meya)

    10 famous German exiles

    Hilde Domin

    The poet followed her partner, the philologist Erwin Walter Palm, to study in Italy in 1931. The couple fled to England and from there to the Dominican Republic because of the racial laws that came into force in 1938 and made Jews public enemies. She began to write under the stage name Domin. In 1954 Hilde Domin returned to Germany.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


Two years after the launch of a non-profit organization to develop the Exilmuseum (Exile Museum) in Berlin, plans are taking shape. The foundation has now presented the winning design for the future building.

The architectural firm of Dorte Mandrup in Copenhagen is now tasked with building the structure that will house the museum, which aims to portray the history of German exile during the Nazi era. The Exilmuseum is planned to open in 2025.

Joachim Gauck and Herta Müller (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

Former Federal President Joachim Gauck and author Herta Müller revealed the winning design on August 14

Former Federal President Joachim Gauck, who is a patron of the museum, said that the idea behind the museum had finally become a real place. He added that the stories behind the destinies of the exiled people that will be displayed at the museum would not only be a call for compassion, but also raise "admiration of the determination they embodied."

Many of the emigrants, Gauck explained, have saved aspects of German cultural history by escaping Nazi rule, adding that some had also achieved considerable success in exile.

Gauck also drew parallels to the contemporary world and spoke of today's refugees and migrants seeking protection from persecution, war and hunger in Europe: "Our day and age is equally shaped by millions of people who can no longer live in their homelands," he said.

Read more: Virtual exhibition reveals plight of artists in exile

Returns and farewells

Nobel Prize for Literature laureate Herta Müller, also a patron behind the ambitious project, said at a press conference in Berlin that the chosen location for the future museum — the ruin of an erstwhile train station — was a poignant locale; she highlighted that such stations were not just functional buildings, but also places of beauty as "parables for returns and farewells," she said.

Anhalter Bahnhof train station ruin in Berlin (picture-alliance/Tagesspiegel/M. Wolff )

This is the future location of the Exilmuseum

Müller added that she could not imagine any better place for the Exilmuseum than the Anhalter Bahnhof train station in central Berlin. The ruins to its entrance, which have been preserved to this day, are a landmark for people who were "torn out of their everyday lives during the Nazi era because they were Jews or democrats, Sinti, Roma or homosexuals."

Müller explained that events like the book burning in 1933 and the subsequent aligning of all art, film and literature with the values of the Nazis were nothing but a collective attempt at erasing the memory of modern art.

"People who had to flee into exile are still not considered victims in Germany," said Müller, who herself was forced to flee to Germany from Romania in 1987, as she was facing persecution from its then-secret service, Securitate.

A historic location

The Anhalter Bahnhof station in Berlin's Kreuzberg district was one of the most important long-distance train stations in Berlin during the German Empire and the Weimar Republic.

After the rise of the Nazis and Adolf Hitler's ascent to power in the spring of 1933, many people left the city using this station.

From 1942, the Nazis used the station to deport Jews to the Theresienstadtconcentration camp.

Anhalter Bahnhof train station in 1881 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

This image from 1881 shows what the Anhalter Bahnhof train station once used to look like

In 1959, the historic station hall was demolished — even though it was a listed building at the time. There were plans for the building to make way for a new construction, which never materialized. Only the entrance gate could be preserved — following a long line of citizen protests. It will now be integrated into the new building that will house the Exilmuseum.

Read more: After the Escape - Finding a Home in a Foreign Land

Stories previously untold

Out of the nine submitted entries, the jury chose the architectural design conceived by the Copenhagen architectural firm of Dorte Mandrup. The design features a concave-shaped building stretching out behind the remaining ruin across a total area of 3,500 square meters.

In addition to permanent and special exhibitions, the design also features a space highlighting the history of the Anhalter Bahnhof train station itself. Instead of focusing on objects and artefacts, the exhibitions will present multimedia biographies of people who fled into exile during the Nazi era.

"There is no Nefertiti that can be exhibited to highlight the history of exile," said the museum's founding director, Christoph Stölzl, who previously headed the German Historical Museum in Berlin for many years, adding that this is why the stories of the victims had to told.

"These will be some moving narratives," he said.

Albert Einstein (picture-alliance/akg-images/NordicPhotos)

Albert Einstein is one of the most famous individuals who chose exile over Nazi persecution

Loss of identity as a museum exhibition

The museum will juxtapose the narratives of famous German emigrants, such as Thomas Mann and Albert Einstein, who were able to continue their work abroad and are remembered for outstanding contributions in their field, against those of a much larger number of refugees who also left Nazi Germany and largely remained nameless.

Many of those emigrants were not allowed to work in their host countries, or banned from practicing their actual professions. In addition to losing their homes, friends and family, they also lost their cultural and professional identity this way. Many became destitute, and were greeted by rejection and animosity in their new homes.

Some even took their own lives because they could not cope with their new lives in exile.

Founding director Christoph Stölzl said that thanks to decades of research, a database of roughly 500,000 names of exiled people from Germany has been developed. He is confident that the biographies of further unknown emigrants will also be added to that list.

Herta Müller (Imago/epd)

Author Herta Müller has been fighting for the museum to open for over a decade

A privately funded museum for the people

The museum has been in the works for many years, with its origins dating back to 2009, when author Herta Müller wrote an open letter proposing the idea to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Later, the private foundation Exilmuseum Berlin was established to continue advocating the cause. The construction of the museum will largely be financed by private donations, with costs being estimated to run up to €25 to 30 million ($30 to 35 million).

The Berlin art dealer Bernd Schultz, who is also a member of the foundation's board of directors, auctioned off a number of valuable art works from his private collection in the autumn of 2018 to cover the initial start-up costs. The proceeds of that auction amounted to €6.3 million.

The property on which the Exilmuseum is to be erected is owned by Berlin's Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, which also supports the project. According to present plans, the museum foundation will be given the plot of land on a leasehold basis for an initial 99-year period.

Watch video 03:00

Berlin unveils design for planned Exile Museum

