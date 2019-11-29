 New Berlin airport to finally open next October | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New Berlin airport to finally open next October

Germany's long-delayed Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) is set to finally be operational on October 31, 2020, nine years after it was supposed to open.

BER airport (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

Berlin'slong-delayed airporthas a new opening date, operators announced on Friday, following a series of scandals involving corruption and shoddy design. The problem-plagued project has become something of a laughing stock throughout Germany, particularly considering the country's reputation for efficiency.

BER was originally supposed to open in March 2011, the first of 10 planned starting dates that thus far have expired. Its initial budget was €2.83 billion ($3.1 billion), which has since skyrocketed to over €7 billion ($7.7 billion).

After nearly 15 years of planning, construction on the airport began in 2006, with the airport known as Berlin-Brandenburg or the Willy-Brandt Airport, slated to replace the German capital's aging smaller airports, Tegel and Schönefeld, which were once the main airports of the former West Berlin and East Berlin, respectively.

Some of the major hurdles BER has faced:

  • In 2010, the construction planning company went bankrupt, causing major delays to the structure's completion.
  • Beginning in 2012, it became obvious that there were major issues with the airport's fire protection and alarm system, which has continued to be the most major construction issue to date. This year, the operators also had to announced that they had already gone a third over budget.
  • By 2014, increasing traffic to Berlin's two open airports made it clear that BER would immediately be operating at total capacity upon opening, prompting a need for future redesigns before it even opened.
  • In 2015, a former BER operator was convicted of accepting bribes from Imtech, the company that had built the fire protection system.
  • Last year, safety-testing firm TÜV found over 800 wiring violations still remaining on the site.

DW recommends

Berlin's new BER airport finally tops out Terminal 2

After 13 long years, the end seems to be in sight. The Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which was supposed to open in 2011, has topped out a second terminal. BER is meant to open next year. (31.07.2019)  

Berlin: Nonstop anger over few nonstop intercontinental flights

Business leaders from Berlin are ratcheting up pressure on policymakers and airlines to secure more nonstop intercontinental flights from the German capital. The vast majority of regional firms want a speedy fix. (29.11.2019)  

Travelers get used to unfinished Berlin airport

Having seen numerous delays, Berlin's new airport is scheduled to open in October 2020. But even that deadline is now being questioned. Travelers are not overly concerned, though, as Hardy Graupner found out. (14.05.2019)  

Opinion: The Shame of Berlin. Why can't the city build an airport?

Berlin's unfinished airport just started adding a new terminal, even though the original structure is still not open. Despite a major test run of systems in the first building DW's Henrik Böhme just isn't convinced. (31.07.2019)  

Related content

Lufthansa Jumbo-Jet Symbolbild Preisexplosion für Flugticket

Berlin: Nonstop anger over few nonstop intercontinental flights 29.11.2019

Business leaders from Berlin are ratcheting up pressure on policymakers and airlines to secure more nonstop intercontinental flights from the German capital. The vast majority of regional firms want a speedy fix.

Tesla Aktionstag

Brandenburg happy to get Tesla Gigafactory in eastern Germany 13.11.2019

Tesla's decision to build a Gigafactory in the Eastern German state of Brandenburg surrounding Berlin has been met with unconditional approval by people living there. They're already dreaming about thousands of jobs.

Tesla Logo

Opinion: Tesla's Germany plans are no coincidence 13.11.2019

In typical Elon Musk style, he almost casually announced plans to build the European Tesla factory on the outskirts of Berlin. For German carmakers the plans have come just at the right time, says DW's Henrik Böhme.

Advertisement