Berlin's long-delayed airport has a new opening date, operators announced on Friday, following a series of scandals involving corruption and shoddy design. The problem-plagued project has become something of a laughingstock throughout Germany, particularly considering the country's reputation for efficiency.

BER was originally supposed to open in March 2011, the first of 10 planned starting dates that thus far have expired. Its initial budget was €2.83 billion ($3.1 billion), which has since skyrocketed to over €7 billion ($7.7 billion).

After nearly 15 years of planning, construction on the airport began in 2006, with the airport known as Berlin-Brandenburg or the Willy Brandt Airport, slated to replace the German capital's aging smaller airports, Tegel and Schönefeld, which were once the main airports of the former West Berlin and East Berlin, respectively.