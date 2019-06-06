New arrest in murder of German politician Walter Lübcke

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the violent killing of German politician Walter Lübcke, police said on Sunday.

The suspect was detained on Saturday morning by special police units in the central city of Kassel, 160 kilometers (100 miles) northeast of Frankfurt. The individual was then brought before an investigating judge on Sunday and remanded in custody.

"The arrest was based on a DNA match," the regional public prosecutor's office and the Hesse state office of criminal investigation said.

Investigators said they would only release further information about the suspect and the ongoing probe next week.

Lübcke, the head of the regional council in Kassel, a city in the western state of Hesse, was found lying on the terrace of his home in Istha on June 2. He was declared dead two hours later.

According to the autopsy, the 65-year-old was killed by a bullet fired at close range. Suicide has been ruled out.

A funeral service for Lübcke was held in his home town on Thursday

Lübcke, who represented Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives, had received death threats, possibly in connection with his pro-migrant views.

Amid opposition to Germany's decision to allow a huge wave of Syrian refugees and other migrants to enter the country, the politician declared it was morally right to give protection to those in need.

German media outlets the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Bild reported that the latest suspect likely has links to the right-wing extremist scene, without providing further details.

Police have also looked into hateful social media comments posted after Lübcke's death.

A week after the murder, a man traveling on a tourist ferry in Eastern Friesland was arrested but was later released without charge.

Lübcke's funeral service, on Thursday, was attended by 1,300 people.

