Never again! Germany’s Culture of Remembrance

In recent decades Germany has worked to build a culture of remembrance that includes coming to terms with difficult chapters in its history, such as German colonial genocide and the Nazi dictatorship. Remembrance of Nazi crimes and commemoration of the victims should help ensure that these atrocities are never repeated. But increased far-right populism and growing support for the AfD party are a serious cause for concern. What can be done to keep awareness of Nazi crimes and the Holocaust alive in Germany, to prevent people playing down this terrible chapter in its history, and to convey its significance to the younger generation?