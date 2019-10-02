Neuschwanstein Castle in 360-degrees

Shortly after Ludwig was crowned king at the age of just 18, he had Neuschwanstein Castle built as an idealized knight's castle, away from the busy seat of government in Munich. It was supposed to be like a habitable theater backdrop. But in the end he spent only 172 days at the castle. The construction left him heavily indebted. A few weeks after his death in 1886 the castle was opened to the public. The entrance fees enabled the debts to be paid back quickly.

