Neuer vs Ter Stegen: The melodrama that threatens to spill over

Marc-andre Ter Stegen has long been breathing down Manuel Neuer's neck to become Germany's number one. But the rivalry between the two has turned bitter, with Bayern president Uli Hoeness making an unwanted intervention.
The debate over who should be Germany's number one goalkeeper — Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer or Barcelona's Marc-andre Ter Stegen — is the hot debate around the Nationalmannschaft these days.
The post-World Cup period remains a turbulent one for Germany, with Joachim Löw's attempts to usher in a new era for the four-time world champions stuttering again with the recent home defeat by the Netherlands.
While Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were made to pay for Germany's failure with their international careers, Neuer, the current Germany captain, remains a Löw favorite, with Ter Stegen failing to dislodge Neuer in the national team, despite delivering the best performances of his career for Barcelona.
Neuer and Ter Stegen have become engaged in a war of words in the early weeks of the new season and now outgoing Bayern president Uli Hoeness has somewhat unnecessarily leapt to Neuer's defense. How did we reach this point?
Neuer vs Ter Stegen: A brief history
May/June 2018 — Ter Stegen plays in Germany's World Cup warm-up games in place of injured Neuer.
June 17, 2018 — Neuer returns to the Germany starting line-up for their opening game of the World Cup against Mexico, which Germany lose 1-0. Ter Stegen watches on from the bench
March 2019 — Following relegation to Nations League League B, Germany's coach Löw announces that Müller, Boateng and Hummels will no longer play. Neuer avoids the cut and Ter Stegen continues to be Germany's second choice goalkeeper.
March 2019 — Löw promises Ter Stegen game time, but his only appearance is the second 45 minutes in a friendly against Serbia, during which Ter Stegen keeps a clean sheet.
Ter Stegen returned to Germany with Barcelona in September 2019, saving a penalty and making some key saves.
September 2019 — Neuer concedes four in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands but keeps his place for the game against Northern Ireland in Belfast three days later.
September 2019 — Ter Stegen tells Spanish press that being left out again for Germany was a "heavy blow". Neuer replies after Bayern Munich's draw at Leipzig in the Bundesliga saying such comments are not helpful. Ter Stegen hits back, saying it's not up to Neuer to talk about his feelings.
September 2019 — Ter Stegen returns to Germany with Barcelona in the Champions League and makes brilliant penalty save from Dortmund's Marco Reus.
Hoeness wades into debate
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness decided to get involved, claiming that if Neuer were dropped from the Germany team, the Bundesliga champions could boycott the Germany team.
"Before that happens we will not send Bayern players to the national team any more," the outgoing president remarked to Sport Bild.
Not only would such a move be highly controversial, it would also be a clear breach of FIFA regulations as clubs must always make their players available for international selection. Hoeness appears to have backtracked slightly on those comments, saying that "the topic is long settled for him and there is no further comment from him."
But when asked if the situation between Neuer and Ter Stegen reminded him of Oliver Kahn and Jens Lehmann prior to the 2006 World Cup, Hoeness replied: "No. But we will never accept that a change happens here."
Germany's recent results against the Netherlands had got steadily better and confidence was high in Hamburg. But a clinical and technically superior Dutch team showed Joachim Löw that there is work to be done yet. (07.09.2019)
Germany coach Joachim Löw is planning for a future that does not involve World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. The decision is the latest in a string of recent changes to the national squad. (05.03.2019)
When Bernd Schuster left Cologne for Barcelona in 1980, he was one of the first Bundesliga players to move to Spain. He spoke to DW about his move and two Germans who followed in his footsteps decades later. (22.05.2019)
Outplayed for long periods, RB Leipzig could have fallen on their sword against Bayern Munich. But a key tactical change and some good fortune saw Leipzig earn an important point. (14.09.2019)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen sent a powerful message upon his return to Germany. The Barcelona goalkeeper pulled off a series of top-class saves against Dortmund in a performance that will spark more national team debate. (18.09.2019)