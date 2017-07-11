Netherlands:13 omicron cases found from South Africa flight

The Dutch public health authority said on Sunday that 13 people in the Netherlands have so far tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.

There were 61 positive COVID cases on a flight from South Africa, which landed on Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, with 13 of them contracting the new variant.

The people who tested positive are being kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.

"In our (virus) sequencing investigation, which is still ongoing, we have so far found 13 cases of the Omicron variant among the positive (passenger COVID-19) tests," the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

'Urgent request' to get tested

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made an "urgent request" to people returning from southern Africa to get tested "as soon as possible."

"It is not unthinkable that there are more cases in the Netherlands," De Jonge told reporters."We are concerned."

"What is important now is that we keep our finger on the pulse and keep up with the sequencing," he added.

Watch video 01:43 Israel announces drastic measures over omicron fears

jsi/wmr (AP, Reuters, AFP)