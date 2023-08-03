  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Cars and TransportationNetherlands

Netherlands to tow burnt-out car freighter to port

5 minutes ago

After several days of continued burning in the North Sea, the Fremantle Highway is to be towed to port. Authorities have determined that the vessel is no longer on fire.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UiYN
A photo of the badly damaged Fremantle Highway in the North Sea
The fire on the Fremantle Highway badly damaged the vessel increasing the risks associated with towing it to portImage: Küstenwache der Niederlande/Arca/dpa/picture alliance

Dutch authorities said late on Wednesday that they will tow the car-carrying freighter that caught fire in the North Sea to a nearby port for salvage.

The 200-meter (around 650-foot) Fremantle Highway vessel — which was carrying 3,894 cars, including 498 e-cars — is to be towed to the Dutch port of Eemshaven.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said the port was the most suitable due to its proximity to the freighter.

"By keeping the towage journey as short as possible, the risks are limited," the ministry said. The vessel was first moved to a safer location in the North Sea on Monday.

How will the ship be towed?

The operation to bring the vessel to the port was set to begin on Thursday but was dependent on weather conditions, currents and tides, the ministry added.

Salvage specialists and oil response vessels were also deployed.

A fire first broke out on the ship — which is owned by a Japanese shipping company — on July 26, shortly after it set sail from the German port of Bremerhaven on its way to Singapore.

A photo of the Eemshaven port where the Femantle Highway will be towed
The Fremantle Highway will be towed to a nearby port after it was previously moved out of the way of sea trafficImage: Lars Penning/dpa/picture alliance

The battery of an electric car is believed to be responsible for the blaze. One crew member died during the evacuation of the freighter.

The Dutch ministry said that following a full inspection it had determined that "there are no indications that the fire is still burning."

E-car battery risks

The blaze on the freighter sparked serious concerns over the risk of pollution in the North Sea. The German Environmental Ministry said that the ship was carrying 1,600 tons of heavy fuel oil and another 200 tons of marine diesel oil.

This is what authorities want to prevent by cautiously towing it to port.

But this operation was hampered as the fire continued to burn for several days, in part due to the lithium-ion batteries in the e-cars, which are particularly difficult to extinguish once they catch fire.

Experts have warned that ships are not usually equipped with the necessary equipment to deal with the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries even as they become ever more common cargo on the world's waterways.

ab/sms (dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Ukrainian soldier keeps position sitting on an anti-aircraft gun at a frontline northeast of Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia seeking 'catastrophe' — Zelenskyy

Politics5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi arrive to the parliament in 2018

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sign reading "The price for the future. In order that the environment also has a future" is pictured next to vegan schnitzels

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A head-and-shoulders picture of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in front of two microphones.

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

PoliticsAugust 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage