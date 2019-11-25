 Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident

The attacker is still on the run after three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city.

The crime scene in The Hague

Three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident at a shopping street in the center of the Dutch city on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. (1900 UTC) outside of a department store in the Grote Markt area, Dutch media reported. Because of Black Friday sales, there were unusually large crowds in that part of the city.

It is not known how serious the victims' injuries were and whether they were injured as people ran away from the attacker, said police.

Bystanders earlier reported seeing three people brought away on stretchers, according to the daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD) newspaper.

The victims were released from hospital a few hours after the attack.

The Hague police also said they are in contact with the victims' families.

The Hague's deputy mayor Boudewijn Revis said he was "shocked" that the victims were children.

It is still not known how old the victims are.

Assailant still on the run

The perpetrator has still not been found, despite a large police presence throughout the city and a helicopter circling overhead.

There is a large police cordon in place around the area where the incident happened. 

Forensics officers wearing black and face masks carry out work in front of a department store in The Hague.

There was a large police presence as police continue to search for the assailant.

Marje Kuiper, police spokeswoman, said the police are searching for a male suspect but that an earlier description released of the attacker was incorrect.

The Hague police had previously said they were searching for a man between 45 and 50 years old in a gray tracksuit and black jacket and of North African descent.

Appealing for witnesses

The Hague police called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident and tweeted that the force is conducting extensive investigations into the stabbing incident.

They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

Police have yet to offer a motive for the attack and said they are "currently taking all scenarios into account." The attack came hours after a terror-related attack in London that saw two people stabbed to death.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dutch lawyer involved in drug gang case slain in Amsterdam

Derk Wiersum was shot outside his apartment, having represented a witness against known drug lords. Dutch police have said they warned lawmakers to take rising crime associated with hard drugs more seriously. (18.09.2019)  

Van slams into Dutch newspaper HQ in 'deliberate attack'

There may be a connection with a motorcycle gang suspected of using a rocket launcher to attack another newspaper's offices. Dutch daily De Telegraaf said it would not be intimidated. (26.06.2018)  

London stabbing attack: Two killed and suspect shot dead, several injured

The Metropolitan Police are dealing with a "terrorist incident" at London Bridge, confirming that they had shot dead the attacker. Two people have died in the attack, in addition to the assailant, according to reports. (29.11.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Related content

Nieuwenhuizen Gedenken Blumen Fahne auf Halbmast

Violence against referees - a far too common occurrence in Europe 25.11.2019

There appears to be no end to reports of violence against officials in German amateur football. However, the problem is not unique to Germany; here's a look at where things stand in the Netherlands and England.

Nationaler Lehrerstreik in den Niederlanden

Netherlands: '4,000 schools shut' in teacher strike 06.11.2019

More than 4,000 schools in the Netherlands shut down on Wednesday owing to a teacher strike, according to organizers. The strike is the latest in a series of mass protests across the country.

Kampfjets F-16

Netherlands admits killing up to 70 civilians in botched airstrike in Iraq 04.11.2019

The Dutch government has admitted involvement in a 2015 airstrike in northern Iraq that killed about 70 people. A bomb dropped by a Dutch F-16 fighter killed civilians, including children.

Advertisement