 Netherlands: Several wounded after stabbing in The Hague | News | DW | 29.11.2019

News

Netherlands: Several wounded after stabbing in The Hague

The incident reportedly occurred at a department store in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city.

The crime scene in The Hague

Police in the Dutch city of The Hague said on Friday night that there had been a stabbing incident in a shopping street in the center of town, with several wounded. Authorities have said that emergency services are already on site.

Dutch media reported that the incident took place in or near a department store in the Grote Markt area. Because of Black Friday sales, there were unusually large crowds in that part of the city.

The Hudson's Bay department store told the media that all they could confirm is that none of their staff members were involved.

According to the daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD) newspaper, bystanders reported seeing three people brought away on stretchers. The perpetrator was reportedly still being searched for. AD wrote that police were searching for a man between 45 and 50 years old in a gray jogging suit.

Later, The Hague police confirmed on Twitter that there were three victims, and called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident. They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

