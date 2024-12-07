Netherlands: Several killed in explosion in the Hague

An apartment complex in The Hague collapsed Saturday after a massive deadly explosion and fire. At least five houses were destroyed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A massive explosion and raging fire claimed the lives of at least three people in The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday.

As firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from cherry-pickers, ambulances carted off the wounded to hospitals already on standby while police helicopters circled above.

After the fire was extinguished, construction equipment was used to clear debris as teams with rescue dogs scoured the site.

Authorities warned residents not to open windows and advised turning off ventilation systems due to the heavy smoke produced by the blaze.

The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen told reporters that five houses had been destroyed in the incident, the cause of which remains unclear at this time.

Little hope of finding survivors

Mayor van Zanen said he held little hope that more survivors would be found.

"We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," said van Zanen.

"It is not known how many people are still under the rubble. But the reality is that there is only a slim chance of survival for them," said the mayor.

It was earlier thought that as many as 20 people could be missing.

Local residents say mostly elderly people and families with children live in the buildings.

About 40 residents from nearby apartments had to be evacuated.

The Saturday morning blast destroyed at least five houses, scattering shards of glass and building debris everywhere before the ensuing blaze consumed homes and nearby vehicles Image: Yves Herman/REUTERS

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he was shocked by the incident.

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene."

"Our thoughts are with those affected in The Hague after the explosion and fire this morning," including those "who fear for the fate of loved ones," said a royal statement from King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Looking for clues and a suspicious car

Van Zanen said residents described a small explosion around 6:15 a.m. (0515 GMT) followed by a massive blast that set the place ablaze.

Forensic examiners were also on the scene looking for clues to the cause of the deadly blast.

Police are also searching for information about a car that is said to have sped away from the scene at the time of the blast.

Arson attacks and explosions have been on the rise over the past several years in the Netherlands, with businesses, homes and vehicles being targeted.

Police think such attacks are related to rivalries between drug gangs.

The port city of Rotterdam was the site of a similar explosion that killed three people when a drug lab in a residential living complex blew-up at the beginning of the year.

