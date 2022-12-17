Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

HistoryNetherlandsNetherlands set to apologize for role in slaveryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryNetherlandsSushmitha Ramakrishnan | Astrid Benölken4 hours ago4 hours agoThe role of the Netherlands in the slave trade may not have been as important as that of other countries, but its effects can still be felt today. Now, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte is expected to issue a formal apology.https://p.dw.com/p/4L94YAdvertisement