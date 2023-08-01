  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentNetherlands

Netherlands says cargo ship fire appears to be out

41 minutes ago

The fire on a freighter loaded with thousands of cars appears to have burnt itself out. Although the vessel seems stable, there are still concerns over potential risks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ue3M
Niederlande Brennender Frachter "Fremantle Highway" weggeschleppt
Image: Jan Spoelstra/ANP/dpa/picture alliance

The Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management on Tuesday said the fire on board the Freemantle Highway cargo ship appeared to no longer be burning. 

Salvagers say the freighter's hull, which caught alight almost a week ago, appears to be intact below water.

What we now know about the ship

"There are no visible signs any longer that the fire is still burning," the spokeswoman said, adding it was too early to sound the all-clear. There are still concerns that it might break up and pollute a nearby archipelago of ecologically sensitive islands in the Wadden Sea.

The Panama-registered Fremantle Highway carried 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric cars, from the German port of Bremerhaven to Singapore. 

The vessel was towed 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland to keep it away from busy shipping lanes. Firefighters had decided not to douse the freighter with flames with water for fear of making it unstable.

The Fremantle Highway will now be towed to a port to be unloaded and have its hazardous contents removed before being broken up. However, no port has yet been identified where that will take place.

Cargo ship on fire off the Dutch coast

"The recovery companies are working on a plan of action for towing the freighter to its final location and salvaging it," the ministry said.

It's thought that the decision on a location partly depends on the condition of the vessel. The options are thought to be Eemshaven, a Dutch port on the German border, and the German port of Wilhelmshaven.

rc/ (dpa/ AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Smoke eminates from the Fremantle Highway cargo ship off the Dutch coast.

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

The Fremantle Highway cargo ship is still burning off the Dutch coast. Rescue workers are trying to prevent it from sinking, a potential environmental disaster. But the firefighting efforts have proven difficult.
CatastropheJuly 27, 20238 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of security services investigate a damaged office building in the Moscow City

Ukraine updates: Moscow says drone hit finance center tower

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ECOWAS worker walks past a stage before a press conference

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb blast in Bajaur district, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Terrorism3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hamburger Hafen Containerterminal Symbolbild Rezession

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Business7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slawomir Mentzen speaks at an event organized by Confederation Liberty and Independence in Warsaw, June 24, 2023

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sami Baig, a Texas high-school student and member of the student-led March for Our Lives advocacy group fighting for better gun laws, sits at a table in front of a school.

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

Society4 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SportsJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage