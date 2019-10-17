Netherlands plans lower speed limit to cut emissions

The daytime speed limit in the Netherlands is to be cut to 100km/h (62mph) in an attempt to deal with an emissions pollution crisis, according to local media.

The speed limit is currently 130km/h (81mph), which will be retained between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. under the new plan. The details of the proposed measures are expected to be announced in detail later on Wednesday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the move as a "significant step" in dealing with with the ongoing nitrogen oxide pollution issue. Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that the measure would be introduced in 2020.

Read more: Saving the dynamic ecosystems of the Dutch dunes

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws Splashing people, hogging the middle lane? It'll cost you. A British motorist has been fined about £1,000 (1,400 euros; $1,600) for hogging the middle lane of a motorway. He also got hit with five penalty points. Police can also hand out on-the-spot fines of £100 for careless or inconsiderate driving - such as splashing pedestrians. Researchers say hogging the middle lane can cause traffic jams. And let's face it, splashing people is just rude.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws Clean up your act Don't mind if your car looks messy? Well, police in Romania sure do. It's illegal to drive an "excessively dirty car." You can be punished for not cleaning your license plate, headlights and taillights. It probably wouldn't hurt to clean the windows too.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws Race of the slowest? We've all been there - stuck watching one truck slowly overtaking another. Switzerland has decided to put an end to snail-paced races with a law requiring vehicles in the far-left lane of a three-lane highway be able to go at least 100 km/h (62 mph). The new regulations are due to come into effect in 2016.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws Winter is coming… …so brace yourself with winter tires when traveling to Iceland between November and April. Iceland is not the only country that requires snow tires in winter - Austria, Estonia and Finland, among others, as insisting on winter weather gear. While it's not mandatory to carry snow chains in most EU countries, it's still a good idea to have them handy.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws That's not a carwash Streets are regularly swept in Finland, so Avis warns car renters to keep up with the cleaning schedule. The city of Helsinki posts street signs, information on the Internet and sends text messages all to let car owners know when to move their vehicles. And those who fail to do so...well, city officials will remove it for them…for a charge.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws Lit up - day and night "Turn on the lights when it's dark" is one of the first lessons in drivers' ed, but Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland are the among the countries where it's mandatory when the sun is shining too. And since 2011, all new passenger cars and small vans in the EU have to be equipped with daytime running lights that automatically turn on when starting the engine.

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws One's not enough Remember to bring a spare pair of glasses if you plan on driving in Spain! You'll be required to have an extra pair if it's noted on your driver's license that you need glasses in order to drive. Now just remember to put them in the glove compartment!

Beware of Europe's sometimes quirky traffic laws What's the time? Germany's famous Autobahn has often been described as a road with no speed limits. While some sections of it don't have a general speed limit, there are plenty of rules on how fast you're allowed to drive in Germany. You might even have to keep track of time, as certain rules only apply at certain times during the day. That also goes for speed limits elsewhere too, such as in front of schools. Author: Sarah Steffen



How bad is the emissions problem?

The emissions problem has become severe, with major infrastructure project having been put on hold in recent months. Airports, housing and roads have been affected, with critics arguing that the Netherlands is currently breaching EU laws on emissions targets.

In October, Dutch farmers caused disruption when they staged an angry protest when intensive farming was blamed for the emissions problem. Tractors blocked roads during the morning rush hour.

The Association of Dutch Car Dealers expressed criticism of the proposal, arguing that the real term lowering of emissions would be minimal, while the environmental organization Milieudefensie welcomed the new law as "good news for nature and the environment."

The law change would give the Netherlands one of the lowest speed limits in the EU.

Watch video 01:32 Share Dutch farmers cause road chaos Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QarP Dutch farmers protest causes 'worst-ever' rush hour

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.