Netherlands: Omicron present before South Africa flights, say health authorities

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Dutch authorities said two test samples taken before the mass testing of two flights from South Africa last week indicate the presence of the variant. It is currently unclear where the two people contracted the variant.
The Netherlands announced it had detected two new cases of the omicron variant before two flights from South Africa arrived with fourteen individuals found to be carrying the omicron variant on November 26
Dutch health authorities say the newly detected omicron variant of COVID-19 was present a week before 14 passengers on two flights from South Africa were found to be carrying the variant.
The omicron variant had been found "in two test samples" from November 19 and 23, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.
More to come...