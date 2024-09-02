Netherlands: Nationwide ban on phones in schools underway

Cell phones, smart watches, and tablets are now banned for pupils at Dutch primary and secondary schools. The Dutch government called them a "distraction" that reduces academic performance and social interaction.

As pupils returned to primary schools in the Netherlands on Monday, a new ban on smart devices went into effect. With the technology banned in secondary schools since January, that means there is now a blanket ban across the country.

"There is increasing evidence that cell phones in class are harmful. Students can concentrate less and their performance suffers. We need to protect students from that," the Dutch government said in a statement.

Similar bans in Greece and Italy

The use of smartphones and watches at schools has been the subject of a fierce debate in the Netherlands for some time. Officials had argued that schools could decide individually, while some parents' groups lobbied for total bans over concerns about the effect of social media on children.

Greece and Italy already have mobile phone bans in schools, and Germany has been mulling a similar move. A recent study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recommened limiting the use of phones at school.

