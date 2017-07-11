Netherlands election: PM Rutte's party on track to win most seats

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD party was projected to come out on top in the Netherlands' general election on Wednesday, in a vote overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exit polls put the VVD taking 36 out of 150 seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

If the vote tallies confirm the projections, the figure would be enough for a clear mandate for the VVD to form a government.

The pro-EU D66 party, which has challenged Rutte's European policies, is on course to secure second place, while anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders lost ground to move into third, public broadcaster NOS predicted.

