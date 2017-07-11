 Netherlands election: PM Rutte′s party on track to win most seats | News | DW | 17.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Netherlands election: PM Rutte's party on track to win most seats

Exit polls suggest the VVD party will secure the most seats in parliament, setting up a potential fourth term in office for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a thumbs up after casting his ballot at a school in The Hague, the Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a thumbs up after casting his ballot earlier on Wednesday

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD party was projected to come out on top in the Netherlands' general election on Wednesday, in a vote overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exit polls put the VVD taking 36 out of 150 seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

If the vote tallies confirm the projections, the figure would be enough for a clear mandate for the VVD to form a government.

The pro-EU D66 party, which has challenged Rutte's European policies, is on course to secure second place, while anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders lost ground to move into third, public broadcaster NOS predicted.

rs,jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Dutch police clear anti-lockdown protest on eve of election

A protest against the Dutch government and its coronavirus restrictions in The Hague was ended by police. The demonstration comes as the Netherlands readies for a parliamentary election spread over three days.  

Audios and videos on the topic

COVID-19's far-reaching impact on Netherlands election  

Advertisement