 Netherlands: Dutch military police arrest armed men at Schiphol airport | NRS-Import | DW | 11.04.2020

NRS-Import

A passenger alerted emergency services after spotting two men with a firearm on a train. The military police then intercepted them at the country's main airport.

Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Saturday arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport.

Schiphol is the Netherland's main international airport.

A train passenger informed emergency services that someone was loading a firearm. A special arrest team were then sent to the airport to intercept them, reported public broadcaster NOS.

"The man in possession of a firearm and his traveling companion have been detained for further investigation," said the Marechaussee – the name of the Dutch military police – in a statement. They did not provide any further information.

kmm/aw (Reuters)

