Netherlands: Dutch military police arrest armed men at Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Saturday arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport.

Schiphol is the Netherland's main international airport.

A train passenger informed emergency services that someone was loading a firearm. A special arrest team were then sent to the airport to intercept them, reported public broadcaster NOS.

"The man in possession of a firearm and his traveling companion have been detained for further investigation," said the Marechaussee – the name of the Dutch military police – in a statement. They did not provide any further information.

kmm/aw (Reuters)

