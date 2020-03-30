Netherlands: Dutch military police arrest armed men at Schiphol airport

A passenger alerted emergency services after spotting two men with a firearm on a train. The military police then intercepted them at the country's main airport.
Dutch military police on Saturday arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport.
Schiphol is the Netherland's main international airport.
A train passenger informed emergency services that someone was loading a firearm. A special arrest team were then sent to the airport to intercept them, reported public broadcaster NOS.
"The man in possession of a firearm and his traveling companion have been detained for further investigation," said the Marechaussee – the name of the Dutch military police – in a statement. They did not provide any further information.
kmm/aw (Reuters)
