Netherlands crime journalist Peter R. de Vries shot in Amsterdam

Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot and wounded in a gun attack in the center of Amsterdam on Tuesday evening local time, Dutch police reported.

De Vries, 64, was taken to hospital in a seriously wounded state. He had been taking part in a television show where he was a regular guest, and was shot close to the RTL studios.

'A journalist of uncommon courage'

Amsterdam's mayor Femke Halsema told reporters that the investigative journalist was "fighting for his life." Halsema called de Vries "a national hero for all of us, a journalist of uncommon courage."

The shooting took place near RTL television studios on the Lange Leidsedwardstraat street in the city center

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the shooting "shocking and incomprehensible."

"It's an attack on a courageous journalist and by extension an attack on the freedom of the press, which is so essential for our democracy and the rule of law," Rutte said.

Rutte's Justice Minsiter Ferd Grapperhaus spoke of a "black day," both for those close to de Vries and for freedom of the press.

Police said that three people had been arrested, including the suspected shooter, but gave no details on the possible reasons for the attack.

Outgoing Prime Minsiter Mark Rutte and his justice minister, Ferd Grapperhaus, were among those to brief reporters in the hours after the shooting

Unverified footage shared on social media showed de Vries lying on his back with blood on his face; according to witnesses quoted by public broadcaster NOS, he was shot up to five times, once in the head.

On a hit list

In 2019, de Vries wrote on Twitter that he had been informed by police and justice officials that he was on the hit list of a fugitive criminal.

From 1995 to 2012, he hosted a highly popular Dutch television program on crime that covered high-profile cases.

He is also known for his investigative work following the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.

He won an international Emmy Award in 2008 for a television show he made about the disappearance of US teenager Natalee Holloway on the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

De Vries' recent work inlcuded investigations of the 1993 disappearance of Tanja Groen; this press conference, offering a large reward for information clearing up the case, took place on June 23 this year

