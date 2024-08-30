Netherlands: Colombia extradites alleged drug boss for trial

Authorities had been hunting the alleged cartel member since a 2.5 ton crystal meth seizure in Rotterdam in 2019. He's also accused of involvement in cocaine production and smuggling funds back to the Americas.

A 44-year-old suspected drug boss from Colombia who goes by the alias "Sodapuppy" arrived in the Netherlands on Friday, and was expected to appear before a judge next Monday, the country's public prosecution service said .

The public prosecutor's office thanked Colombian authorities "who made efforts to investigate and extradite the suspect."

It described the man as an "important player" in an international drug smuggling and production and money laundering operation, involving crystal meth and cocaine.

The man was arrested last year in the Colombian city of Tulua , as part of a major international investigation.

Record 2019 European crystal meth seizure at heart of case

The vast case is rooted in the seizure of 2.5 metric tons of crystal meth in Rotterdam in 2019, which investigators said at the time was Europe's largest ever meth bust.

Somewhat unusually, this was not a large seizure of cargo at Rotterdam's massive port, but rather the discovery of concealed production and storage facilities in the city that investigators believe were being run and supported from Latin America.

Rotterdam's port is Europe's busiest, and a major entry point for drugs from Latin America, but this case was different Image: picture-alliance / dpa

Police noticed when investigating the second level of a suspicious building that it appeared smaller on the inside than the outside. They found a concealed room hidden behind a double wall where the drugs were stored.

Authorities said they suspected the drugs were set for export across Europe and that they found a number of hollowed-out rocks that they theorized were used to transport them.

What else is 'Sodapuppy' accused of?

Dutch investigators say that "Sodapuppy" acted as a "contact person" between the Netherlands, Colombia and Mexico in the operation.

He is also accused of involvement in cocaine production within the Netherlands at a minimum of two different sites, one of which came to authorities' attention after a fire.

He is also alleged to have laundered money and to have smuggled around €20 million (roughly $22 million) in illegal proceeds from the Netherlands to Mexico and Colombia.

Some 20 different suspects are facing trial in the Netherlands in connection with the case, according to the prosecution service.

The wider international investigation tackling the operation had reported more than 50 arrests internationally as of July last year when the man was arrested in Colombia, according to Europol.

