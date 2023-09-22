  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
PoliticsNetherlands

Netherlands closes Groningen gas field over quake fears

September 22, 2023

The Dutch government had previously announced plans to shut the field by 2030 due to the risk of low-magnitude earthquakes. The site in the northeastern Groningen province is the largest natural gas field in Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WhM4
Gas well at Groningen field, Netherlands
The Netherlands is speeding up its closure of the Groningen gas field, the largest in EuropeImage: IMAGO/ANP

The Dutch government on Friday announced that it would stop production from the Groningen gas field at the end of the month.

Gas production from the field in the northeastern region will halt starting October 1, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement. It left open the possibility for limited restarts during extreme cold weather.

The Dutch government had previously announced plans to close the field by 2030 due to the risk of low-magnitude earthquakes. In June, the Dutch Cabinet initially issued a draft proposal to shut the site by October 1.

Residents of the Groningen region have complained for over two decades of quakes caused by drilling operations.

Gas extraction from the field had been ongoing for 60 years. It is the largest natural gas field in Europe and had at one point accounted for 90% of the gas supplied to Dutch households.

While extraction from the field had been cut to nearly zero over the last few years, the Dutch government had kept the site operational because of uncertainties prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Natural gas extraction plant in Groningen, Netherlands
The Dutch government says it could continue extraction in the event of extreme cold until October 1, 2024, after which the field will be definitively shutImage: Getty Images

What did the ministry say about the closure?

The ministry said that the Dutch government plans to pass a law that will stipulate hat all extraction locations are to be demolished so that gas production cannot be resumed.

According to the statement, gas will only be temporarily extracted over the coming winter in the event of extreme cold. Otherwise, the government will maintain the policy of zero extraction.

The ministry defined a period of "very severe cold" as when daytime low temperatures were consistently around -6.5 degrees Celsius (20.3 degrees Fahrenheit) for several consecutive days.

Definitive closure of the Groningen gas field is scheduled for October 1, 2024, even though "uncertainty on the gas market is not expected to completely disappear … and may even continue to rise" after that point, it said.

"After the coming winter, [authorities] will assess whether additional measures are necessary to ensure supplies after the field is closed," the ministry said.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this 2019 file photo, Russian helicopters and a Russian warship are pictured during a military parade in Sevastopol
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia's Crimea navy headquarters attacked

ConflictsSeptember 22, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man reacts as he sits on the rubble of a destroyed building in Libya's eastern city of Derna

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

CatastropheSeptember 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A banner featuring Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Julian Nagelsmann is unveiled in Frankfurt as Germany's new head coach

Julian Nagelsmann announced as new Germany coach

Julian Nagelsmann announced as new Germany coach

SoccerSeptember 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters gather, discuss and wave the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh in front of a government building in the Armenian capital Yerevan as police look on

Armenia in political crisis after Nagorno-Karabakh defeat

Armenia in political crisis after Nagorno-Karabakh defeat

ConflictsSeptember 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Marina Abramovic, portrait of a woman with a dark background, circled by luminous blocks forming a portal.

Nudity, blood and pain: Revisiting Marina Abramovic's work

Nudity, blood and pain: Revisiting Marina Abramovic's work

CultureSeptember 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage