 Netflix tops streaming charts as coronavirus ups demand | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Netflix tops streaming charts as coronavirus ups demand

In these self-isolating times, Netflix has become for many a kind of security blanket. The financial figures show that Netflix could thrive in a time of global lockdown and widen its lead in the streaming wars.

Netflix logo

With stock markets in free fall, investors are looking for safer havens and ways to hedge losses with eyes on companies with the potential to emerge from the present crisis in better shape than their rivals.

Toilet paper and bike makers and Netflix come to mind. Trading at $320 a share, Netflix is down 'only' 17% over the last month, compared with its main competitors — Comcast (24%), Disney (38%), and ViacomCBS (66%) in the same period. 

And this despite EU Internal Market and Services Commissioner Thierry Breton asking Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to limit streaming to standard definition instead of high definition, which needs more bandwidth, to avoid online congestion.

Cash burn

Netflix's business model is driven mainly by renewal rates and its famous cash burn approach should lessen as the company halts production. Production in the US and Canada has been stopped after The Witcher became the first major UK project to suspend filming. The company's primary goal is to add new subscribers, a difficult goal in financially strained times.

Netflix's large library size and recommendation algorithm are proving its key competitive advantage. Most of Netflix's second-quarter output is ready to premiere on schedule, with new series  online to debut such as #blackAF, NAILED IT!, Middleditch & Schwartz, Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, Octavia Spencer's Self Made, Unorthodox as well as the third season of Ozark.

Credit Suisse found that first-time app downloads (new subscribers) are shifting to Netflix in affected regions such as Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy and Spain. Needham & Co expect streaming revenue to decline 6% in the US and 28% in international markets. Some even believe that COVID-19 will move customers elsewhere in a crowded streaming market.

Watch video 01:34

Netflix gamble doesn't pay off at Oscars

Driven by debt

In April 2019, Netflix borrowed an extra $2 billion (€1.8 billion) to fund content spending, and doubled this in October. This has been its strategy for some time as the company has racked up more than $12 billion in long-term debt, helped by the Federal Reserve's slashing of interest rates to historical lows.

Despite generating more annual revenue ($20 billion plus) than its rivals, Netflix rarely runs a yearly profit due to its huge expenditure.

"This is a dream scenario for them," Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO of Reach TV, an entertainment network, told Observer. "The worse thing for them is high interest rates as they plan to keep increasing their spend on original content. Debt lenders, in particular Morgan Stanley, will have no problem securing debt funding," he said.

  • In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Netflix logo in front of a computer screen showing Netflix series and movies screen in Istanbul

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Netflix and chill

    The video streaming platform was among the best performers during the $6 trillion global market rout last week. Analysts say 'stay at home' stocks such as Netflix and Zoom could provide a haven for investors during the coronavirus outbreak as more and more people are told to stay home.

  • A file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Ditch your gym

    The fitness startup Peloton Interactive, which makes exercise bikes and also offers online fitness classes, has seen its shares jump amid suggestions that coronavirus fears would prompt many fitness enthusiasts to ditch their gyms and opt for Peloton's offerings.

  • Lim Wee Chai und Stephane Bancel

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Coronovirus billionaires

    Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel (R) briefly became a billionaire after the company shipped an experimental coronavirus vaccine for clinical testing in humans, boosting its share price, Bloomberg reported. Malaysia’s Lim Wee Chai (L), who owns a majority stake in medical gloves maker Top Glove, also entered the billionaire's club amid the outbreak.

  • A screenshot of Zoom website

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Stay home, stay connected

    Shares in teleconferencing startup Zoom Video have soared nearly 50% since February as investors bet on a rise in remote workplaces amid fears of the coronavirus spreading further. The company has already added more active users this year — 2.22 million — than it did in all of 2019, Bernstein Research analysts said.

  • Empty shelves in a supermarket

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Empty shelves

    Retailers such as Germany's Rewe and France's Carrefour have seen food items fly off their shelves in the past days as panicking shoppers stock up their pantries. The rush at the supermarkets is prompting investors to lap up shares of packaged food companies. Online retailers like Amazon are also seeing strong demand as virus-spooked shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores.

  • A customer shops for 3M N95 particulate filtering face mask at a store in East Palo Alto, California

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Safety first

    Makers of face masks, hand sanitizers and sanitary wipes are witnessing a surge in demand as shoppers seek ways to protect them against the rapidly growing virus. 3M Corp, which makes face masks among other things, is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

  • Teamviewer logo

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    'Anytime, anywhere'

    German software company TeamViewer that allows users work remotely is witnessing a brisk demand for its services, especially in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus. The Frankfurt-traded shares in the company have soared in the past few days.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


Not all so positive

But not every analyst is as confident. Analysis from Needham & Co. shows that Netflix may stand to lose revenue as employment uncertainty leads to fiscal restraint among consumers.

Netflix relies on subscription revenue set at fixed monthly increments. Increased viewership is good for the brand and may mitigate long-term churn rates, but  doesn't give any immediate financial benefit. Subscribers can in effect double their consumption in self-quarantine without adding to Netflix's coffers.

"At least in the US, I think newer providers (e.g. Disney+) are more likely than Netflix to see a run of new subscribers because Netflix's penetration is already so high," Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub Entertainment Research, told Observer. "More viewing doesn't equate to more revenue for Netflix or other 'all-you-can-eat' platforms."

Watch video 01:43

Netflix: Streaming to success

 

DW recommends

Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

The coronavirus has battered global markets. But not everyone is losing money. Video streaming platforms and home training systems to see a boom as people stay at home. (20.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stocks continue to falls as government interventions fail to impress  

Related content

Coronavirus Frankreich Brest Krankenschwester in Schutzkleidung

Coronavirus latest: More than 21,000 dead from COVID-19 26.03.2020

Deaths from the coronavirus continue to climb as about a third of the world's population is in lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.

In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Netflix logo in front of a computer screen showing Netflix series and movies screen in Istanbul

Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes 20.03.2020

The coronavirus has battered global markets. But not everyone is losing money. Video streaming platforms and home training systems to see a boom as people stay at home.

Netflix

German government 'not worried' about internet streaming capacity 20.03.2020

The coronavirus means that millions more Germans are now using the internet more, with Netflix and YouTube already reducing quality to cope. The German digitalization commissioner insisted to DW there won't be a problem.

Advertisement
Despite the fact that slavery is prohibited worldwide, modern forms of the sinister practice persist. More than 40 million people still toil in debt bondage in Asia, forced labor in the Gulf states, or as child workers in agriculture in Africa or Latin America. 

Modern-day slavery

Despite the fact that slavery is prohibited worldwide, modern forms of the sinister practice persist.  