 Netflix movie about K pop band Blackpink takes the world by storm | Music | DW | 18.10.2020

Music

Netflix movie about K pop band Blackpink takes the world by storm

Blackpink is South Korea's most successful girl band. A Netflix documentary tells their story but ignores the dark sides of the K pop scene.

Südkorea girl group Blackpink (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

"Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" is a Netflix production about the extremely successful girl band from South Korea that skyrocketed to fame in recent years.

Blackpink's most recent YouTube clips have been clicked by more than 500 million fans. The K-pop band has just set a new sales record with "The Album." 

The band is scheduled to perform in popular US late night shows (such as James Corden and Stephen Colbert), and will be the first South Korean band ever on stage at the California Coachella Festival.

Raw talent from South Korea

Blackpink perform in Korean and English, with a bit of rap sprinkled in for good measure. The four girls deliver sophisticated choreographies to perfectly produced beats, which in the long run might be seen as somewhat monotonous. But the formula works, and their music sells.

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose all have solid voices and are all musically trained: they all actually play instruments, which however are not heard in their hit songs. Their whole act is based on an extremely tough training program with other young girls — a time the Netflix film only addresses in passing: 

In the years leading up to the band’s 2016 launch, the YG entertainment company had dozens of girls spend 14 hours in training every day with an eye on putting together this new girl band.
Those sessions were brutal — as if they were headed for the Olympic Games. But at the same time, this disciplined work ethic is part of what makes K pop so popular: the audience pays to see perfection.

Girlgroup Blackpink (imago/imaginechina)

Over the past few years, Blackpink changed its squeaky clean image gradually to a more sexy look than this 2017 picture

Tough selection process

The documentary focuses on the four young women aged between 23 and 25 who emerged as the winners of the lengthy YG program.

The film however does not look at the many contenders who did not make it in; teenagers who flocked to the academies hoping for national and global fame after dropping out of school and leaving friends and families behind to live their dream.

But dozens of such young people fall by the wayside each year because they are deemed not talented or disciplined enough, and are then marked with the stigma of failure.

No tattoos, no partners

The Netflix documentary stays somewhat on the surface, perhaps because Netflix has business ties to YG Entertainment. The dark side of life on the road to success does not fit the squeaky clean image the young K pop stars radiate: no scandals, no alcohol, no cigarettes, no tattoos, and endless, competitive rehearsals as the prize for fame.

Sandara Park of 2NE1, a K pop band that no longer exists today, said in a recent interview that YG Entertainment imposed a five-year dating ban on her after she finally made it into the band following years of tough training. 

Similar rules are thought alloy to the young members of Blackpink, which gives their current hit single "Lovesick Girls" a whole new meaning.

Read more: K-pop's dark and tragic underbelly

Becoming a global brand

From practice sessions to the finished product, everything is completely orchestrated in K pop, which plays a huge role in its success.

In 2016, the newly founded girl band shyly presented itself to the South Korean press for the first time. Four years later, the four young women have completed a world tour, have recorded a song with Lady Gaga ("Sour Candy") and have released their second album featuring guest appearances by Selena Gomez and Cardi B. 

The four K pop girls are influencers, too: they show up in Samsung ads and are brand ambassadors for popular fashion labels.

K-Pop group 2NE1 (Yonhap/picture alliance )

K pop band like 2NE1 (seen here) also attract lucrative brand representative deals

Dark clouds hanging over K pop

K pop is not exactly a new phenomenon; it was first  created about two decades ago, and made waves around the world in 2012 with the South Korean singer Psy's hit song "Gangnam Style." 
The video was the most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Psy performing Gangnam Style (Reuters)

Singer Psy introduced K pop to a global audience in 2012

While Psy's fame since has faded, Blackpink is only just getting started on their global career. Singer Psy represented a fun gateway to the K pop phenomenon, but then as is now, focusing on fun is certainly the exception and not the rule in the competitive world of K pop.

Artists like Blackpink are not supposed to leave the beaten K pop track; they are meant to be shining celebrities, and appear pristine in every way. That's what the fans pay for after all.

Should they break the mould and express an opinion that does not meet the high moral expectations in South Korea, they face bullying in social networks. 

Watch video 01:37

Korean pop sensations BTS go public

This is why they often end up keeping rather mum to avoid controversy and contentious issues — a strategy that has apparently worked for years but has also made for some surprising moments in the K pop music industry:

When the BTS K pop boy group expressed its firm solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement — along with a $1 million (€ 853,000) donation — the South Korean media did not know how to even broach the subject in its coverage at first.

Tears of joy on stage?

The strain of constantly having to be perfect has proven to be too much for some K pop artists, as several have committed suicide in recent years. YG Entertainment may demand perfection from its artists, but the company itself made headlines last year with scandals concerning prostitution and sex videos

The dark underbelly of the K pop phenomenon therefore deserves to be explored much deeper. "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" however does that quite measure up to that: it is more of a long music video than a revealing documentary, garnished with harmless interview sequences and studio recordings. It is unclear whether the girls have become actual friends or are just business partners.

Are they happy? As the last show of the world tour came to an end, Rose told the audience that the girls missed out on a lot to pursue their career, and that they are a long away from home — and then she started to cry.

"Tears of joy!" the other three girls immediately interfered.

  • Cha In-ha, a popular South Korean actor-singer, was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. A police official told media that the cause of Cha's death was not immediately known. The 27-year-old celebrity made his film debut in 2017 and was part of the Surprise U band, which released two albums. There were no reports to suggest that Cha had been a target of personal attacks or cyber bullying.

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    More and more deaths

    Cha In-ha, a popular South Korean actor-singer, was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. A police official told media that the cause of Cha's death was not immediately known. The 27-year-old celebrity made his film debut in 2017 and was part of the Surprise U band, which released two albums. There were no reports to suggest that Cha had been a target of personal attacks or cyberbullying.

  • Cha's death comes after another popular K-pop singer, Koo Hara, was found dead at her home last month. Koo, 28, had been subjected to personal attacks on social media about her relationships with men. South Korean police found a handwritten note in her home in which she expressed despair about life.

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    Popularity and despair

    Cha's death comes after another popular K-pop singer, Koo Hara, was found dead at her home last month. Koo, 28, had been subjected to personal attacks on social media about her relationships with men. South Korean police found a handwritten note in her home in which she expressed despair about life.

  • Lee Seung-hyun, a former member of K-pop group Big Bang, is currently on trial over allegations he paid for prostitutes for foreign businessmen to attract investment to his business. The scandal involving Lee, who goes by the stage name Seungri, saw the shares of his band's agency, YG Entertainment, plummeting.

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    Sex and corruption

    Lee Seung-hyun, a former member of K-pop group Big Bang, is currently on trial over allegations claiming he paid for prostitutes for foreign businessmen to attract investment to his business. The scandal involving Lee, who goes by the stage name Seungri, saw the shares of his band's agency, YG Entertainment, plummeting.

  • In November 2019, K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were jailed for assaulting drunk, unconscious women. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced singer-songwriter Jung to six years in prison and former boy band member Choi to a five-year term. Both men were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex videos and made jokes about drugging and raping women, the court said.

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    Artists as bullies

    In November 2019, K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were jailed for assaulting drunk, unconscious women. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced singer-songwriter Jung to six years in prison and former boy band member Choi to a five-year term. Both men were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex videos and made jokes about drugging and raping women, the court said.

  • Choi Jin-ri

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    Challenging conservatism

    Choi Jin-ri, a former member of a girl group, died in an apparent suicide in October. Choi, popularly known as Sulli, was critical of cyberbullying. She was attacked on social media after she spoke out about not wearing a bra in the conservative K-pop industry.

  • In June, Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment that manages Seungri and other K-pop artists, resigned as the company's chief producer in the aftermath of drug and sex scandals. In this picture, K-pop group 'Twice' poses on the red carpet of the 2016 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul in November 2016.

    K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019

    K-pop managers

    In June, Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment that manages Seungri and other K-pop artists, resigned as the company's chief producer in the aftermath of drug and sex scandals. In this picture, K-pop group 'Twice' poses on the red carpet of the 2016 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul in November 2016.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Deutsche Welle reports cautiously on the subject of suicide because there are indications that some forms of media coverage can have a copycat effect. If you have suicidal thoughts or feel distressed, do not hesitate to seek help. You can find out where help is available in your country by visiting the website https://www.befrienders.org/. In Germany, call the toll-free numbers 0800/111 0 111 and 0800/111 0 222 to get in touch with the Telefonseelsorge crisis helpline.

This article was adapted from the German original by Dagmar Breitenbach.

