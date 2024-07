Phil Gayle | Stefan Simons

At his visit in Washington, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by protests as he seeks to bolster support for the war against Hamas in Gaza. But he finds himself facing a series of boycotts and lawmakers deeply divided over the war. DW reporter Stefan Simons, at one of the protests against Netanyahu's visit outside the Capitol building, explains what people are concerned about.