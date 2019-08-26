Netanyahu vows to annex part of West Bank after Israel election

In a live TV address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he plans to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's general election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he is re-elected in next week's polls.
"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
Netanyahu also repeated his intention to annex other Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if he is re-elected, although that would only come after consulting with US President Donald Trump who is expected to soon unveil his peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Should he move forward with the plans, that would effectively crush any hopes for a two-state solution in the conflict, which has long been the focus of international diplomacy.
The Jordan Valley comprises around one-third of the West Bank and contains numerous Israeli settlements.
Ahead of the announcement, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cautioned against such a move, saying that "the Palestinian territory is not part of Netanyahu's election campaign."
More to come...
