Netanyahu vows to annex part of West Bank after Israel election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he is re-elected in next week's polls.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

Netanyahu also repeated his intention to annex other Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if he is re-elected, although that would only come after consulting with US President Donald Trump who is expected to soon unveil his peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He did not mention what he would do with the Jordan Valley's 2 million Palestinian residents.

The Israeli leader has been making a last-minute push for votes ahead of Israel's general election on September 17. The poll is expected to be a closely contested race between Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party against the centrist Blue and White party, led by ex-military chief Benny Gantz.

The September election had to be called after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition.

Watch video 01:34

'Destroying all chances of peace'

Should Netanyahu move forward with the plans, the move would effectively crush any hopes for a two-state solution in the conflict, which has long been the focus of international diplomacy.

Shortly after the announcement, a senior Palestinian official said Netanyahu is putting the entire peace process in jeopardy.

"He is not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi told news agency AFP. "This is a total game changer."

Ahead of the announcement, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cautioned against such a move, saying that "the Palestinian territory is not part of Netanyahu's election campaign."

The Jordan Valley comprises around one-third of the West Bank and contains numerous Israeli settlements. The settlements are regarded as illegal under international law by most countries in the world.

The Jordan Valley is a 2,400 square kilometer (927 square mile) territory that stretches from the Dead Sea in the south to the Israeli city of Beit Shean in the north. Palestinians want the valley to serve as the eastern perimeter of their own state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Watch video 02:37

rs/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

