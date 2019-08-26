 Netanyahu vows to annex part of West Bank after Israel election | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Netanyahu vows to annex part of West Bank after Israel election

In a live TV address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he plans to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's general election.

Buildings in Jericho

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he is re-elected in next week's polls.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

Netanyahu also repeated his intention to annex other Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if he is re-elected, although that would only come after consulting with US President Donald Trump who is expected to soon unveil his peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Should he move forward with the plans, that would effectively crush any hopes for a two-state solution in the conflict, which has long been the focus of international diplomacy.

The Jordan Valley comprises around one-third of the West Bank and contains numerous Israeli settlements.

Ahead of the announcement, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cautioned against such a move, saying that "the Palestinian territory is not part of Netanyahu's election campaign."

More to come...

rs/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

Bildkombo Baruch Marzel Benzi Gopstein

Israel bans far-right candidates for racism against Arabs 26.08.2019

Benzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel of the Jewish Power party have been barred from the snap general elections in September. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was criticized for allying with the ultra-nationalist party.

Libanon Israel Artillerie Beschuß

Israel fires '100 shells' at Hezbollah over missile attack 01.09.2019

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire in the latest confrontation between the bitter rivals. The UN has urged both sides to de-escalate the situation and avoid "a new conflict that none of the parties can afford."

Libanon Hezbollah Israel Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah-Israel tension heightens fear of conflict 04.09.2019

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has openly threatened Israel with attacks as the group has increased its military might. Two weeks before Israeli parliamentary elections, the risk of war is growing.

