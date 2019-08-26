Netanyahu vows to annex part of West Bank after Israel election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he is re-elected in next week's polls.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

Netanyahu also repeated his intention to annex other Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if he is re-elected, although that would only come after consulting with US President Donald Trump who is expected to soon unveil his peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Should he move forward with the plans, that would effectively crush any hopes for a two-state solution in the conflict, which has long been the focus of international diplomacy.

The Jordan Valley comprises around one-third of the West Bank and contains numerous Israeli settlements.

Ahead of the announcement, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cautioned against such a move, saying that "the Palestinian territory is not part of Netanyahu's election campaign."

More to come...

