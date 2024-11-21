Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' ICC arrest warrant

Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' ICC arrest warrantPublished November 21, 2024last updated November 21, 2024
What you need to know
- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday accusing Israeli Prime Minster Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- Netanyahu has reacted angrily to the move, calling it antisemitic.
- A top US diplomat has arrived in Israel to present a draft deal for a cease-fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
- A group of US senators has failed in their bid to stop US arms exports to Israel.
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on Thursday, November 21, 2024:
West reacts to ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu
Western countries have reacted to the news of the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with responses ranging from outright rejection to mostly circumspect acceptance.
Some of those in the latter category said they would arrest Netanyahu if he came to their territory, and some merely suggested they would.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the warrants were not political, and that the court decision should be respected and implemented.
France said it would act in accordance with the notion of "combating impunity."
"Our response will align with these principles," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine, while conceding that it was a "complex legal issue."
The Netherlands was more forthright, with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp telling Parliament: "We won't engage in nonessential contacts and we will act on the arrest warrants. We fully comply with the Rome Statute of the ICC."
Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said only: "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."
Ireland's prime minister, Simon Harris, said that issuing the warrants was "an extremely significant step," adding that anyone in a position to assist the ICC in carrying out its vital work must do so "with urgency."
In the US, which, like Israel, is not a member of the court, the tendency seemed to be toward complete rejection, at least in the Republican camp.
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said on X, formerly Twitter, that "[a]ny nation that joins with the ICC after this outrage is a partner in a reckless act that tramples the rule of law."
German-Jewish council calls Netanyahu arrest warrant 'an absurdity'
The leader of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has condemned the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the court of establishing a false equivalence between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the US, among others.
"This arrest warrant against a prime minister of a democratic state and his former defense minister is an absurdity," Josef Schuster, the president of the council, said in Berlin.
"Israel is defending itself against Islamist terror in Gaza and Lebanon after the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023," he said.
"The semantic dualism alone, putting Israel on the same level as Hamas, borders on impudence and a completely misguided understanding of the office of an international criminal court as a result of anti-Israel propaganda," Schuster added.
The ICC also issued arrest warrants for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas officials, accusing all of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Netanyahu dismisses arrest warrant 'with disgust'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he "rejects with disgust" what he called "the absurd
and false actions" of the ICC in issuing an arrest warrant against him.
In a statement released by his office, he said: "There is nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza."
Netanyahu said the arrest warrants were "antisemitic" and compared them to a "modern-day Dreyfus trial," in reference to the 19 century case of Alfred Dreyfus in France.
Dreyfus, a French soldier of Jewish descent, was wrongfully convicted of treason in 1894, in what was widely seen as an antisemitic decision, for allegedly handing French military secrets to the German Embassy in Paris. He was finally exonerated in 1906 after his case split French society for many years.
Israeli politicians slam ICC arrest warrants
The Israeli president and other prominent political figures have condemned the ICC's move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
President Isaac Herzog described the move as "an absurd decision," while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was a "mark of shame" for the court.
Israel's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also slammed the move, calling it "a reward for terrorism."
Netanyahu and Gallant alleged to have 'knowingly deprived' civilians of life essentials
The ICC says it has grounds to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity."
The statement was issued by a three-judge panel as it unanimously decided to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and Hamas officials.
They have all been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
The arrest warrants turn Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects, but none of them is likely to come before the court soon. The ICC relies on cooperation from its member states — which include neither Israel nor its ally, the United States — to bring people to face trial.
The ICC prosecutes cases only when law enforcement authorities in a country cannot or will not do so themselves.
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas official Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri amid the conflict in Gaza.
In its statement, the court said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw attacks on the civilian population in Gaza, and that they were also alleged to have used starvation as an instrument of war.
It said that Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.
Israel is not a member of the court, seated in The Hague in the Netherlands.
Gaza Health Ministry: Palestinian death toll surpasses 44,000
The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Thursday that Israel's military offensive has killed 44,056 people in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023.
The Health Ministry's count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but health officials have said more than half of the fatalities are women and children. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants without providing evidence.
Israel, Germany, the United States and several other countries classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. The Health Ministry casualty figures have been seen as reliable by the United Nations and other organizations that work in the region.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking another 250 people hostage. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, though Israeli officials believe a third of them are dead. Most of the remaining hostages were released during a cease-fire last year.
1 killed by rocket shrapnel in northern Israel — Israeli rescue service
A 30-year-old man was killed by shrapnel from a rocket that hit the northern Israeli town of Nahariya, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said.
The Israeli military said that around 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee region in northern Israel, adding that "most of the projectiles were intercepted."
Nahariya lies some 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of the city of Haifa and around 9.5 kilometers south of the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Gaza medic: 22 civilians killed in Israeli strike
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza told the French news agency AFP that at least 22 civilians had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building near the hospital.
"Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces," Hossam Abu Safia told AFP. "There are no ambulances. The health system has collapsed in northern Gaza."
At the same time, the region's civil defense agency said 22 people were killed in another strike on Gaza City.
According to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 44,056 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in October 2023.
Dozens killed in Israeli strike in Syria: Monitor
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has updated the death toll from an Israeli strike on the Syrian city of Palmyra to 61. The Syrian Defense Ministry put the death toll at 36, mostly comprising Syrians connected to Hezbollah or other Iran-backed militias.
Palmyra is famous for its Greco-Roman ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been at risk for over a decade due to the Syrian civil war.
Israel has not commented on the strike but has said it is trying to curtail Hezbollah's influence across the region.
US Democrats fail in bid to stop Israeli weapons sales
A group of Democratic US senators led by Bernie Sanders, an independent senator of Vermont, failed in an attempt to block US arms exports to Israel.
Sanders accused Washington of "complicity" in "atrocities" being carried out in Gaza.
"Nobody is going to take anything you say with a grain of seriousness," the recently reelected 83-year-old said to his colleagues.
"They will say to you, 'You're concerned about China, you're concerned about Russia, you're concerned about Iran.' Well, why are you funding the starvation of children in Gaza right now?"
The three resolutions he put forward garnered only about 20 votes, meaning dozens of fellow Democrats declined to vote in favor.
US envoy to present Hezbollah cease-fire deal to Netanyahu
US diplomat Amos Hochstein has arrived in Israel after a stop in Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss a cease-fire deal drafted in Washington.
The truce deals with the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, not with Hamas in Gaza.
Hochstein is due to meet personally with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"What we have seen is [Israel] accomplish a number of important objectives," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters ahead of the meeting.
"We have seen [Israel], over the course of the last couple months, really be quite effective in clearing out Hezbollah infrastructure close to the border, which is why we believe we're in the place that we can get a diplomatic resolution now," Miller added.
According to the United Nations, some 3,000 Lebanese civilians have been killed as tensions have once again flared between Hezbollah and Israel in recent months.
es/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)