Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' ICC arrest warrant

11/21/2024 November 21, 2024 West reacts to ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu

Western countries have reacted to the news of the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with responses ranging from outright rejection to mostly circumspect acceptance.

Some of those in the latter category said they would arrest Netanyahu if he came to their territory, and some merely suggested they would.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the warrants were not political, and that the court decision should be respected and implemented.

France said it would act in accordance with the notion of "combating impunity."

"Our response will align with these principles," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine, while conceding that it was a "complex legal issue."

The Netherlands was more forthright, with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp telling Parliament: "We won't engage in nonessential contacts and we will act on the arrest warrants. We fully comply with the Rome Statute of the ICC."

Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said only: "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."

Ireland's prime minister, Simon Harris, said that issuing the warrants was "an extremely significant step," adding that anyone in a position to assist the ICC in carrying out its vital work must do so "with urgency."

In the US, which, like Israel, is not a member of the court, the tendency seemed to be toward complete rejection, at least in the Republican camp.

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said on X, formerly Twitter, that "[a]ny nation that joins with the ICC after this outrage is a partner in a reckless act that tramples the rule of law."