Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago during US visit

Donald Trump pledged to bring peace to the Middle East and combat antisemitism during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former US President Donald Trumpat the latter’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida on Friday.

It was their first meeting in four years, and comes after Netanyahu addressed US Congress and met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

Trump greeted Netanyahu and his wife Sara warmly, telling reporters that the two men have "a very good relationship."

Netanyahu told reporters that he hoped his trip would lead to a quicker hostage-release deal.

"I hope so. But I think time will tell," he said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu visits Donald Trump in Florida To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What did Trump and Netanyahu discuss?

Netanyahu showed Trump a photo of a child who was taken hostage by Hamas-led militants.

"We'll get it taken care of," Trump assured him.

Trump's campaign later said in a statement that the former president "pledged that when he returns to the White House, he will make every effort to bring peace to the Middle East and combat antisemitism from spreading throughout college campuses across the United States."

Trump also slammed his likely election rival, Vice President Harris, after she voiced concern about the impact of Israel's war against Hamas on Palestinian civilians in Gaza. "I think her remarks were disrespectful," Trump said.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since October 7, 2023, when the militant Islamist group attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 240 more hostage.

While some hostages have been released, over 100 of them still remain in Gaza, including around 40 who are believed to be dead.

More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Israel, Germany and the United States.

zc/sri (AP, Reuters, AFP)