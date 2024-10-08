Netanyahu: Lebanon could face 'destruction like Gaza'

10/08/2024 October 8, 2024 Netanyahu threatens Lebanon with 'destruction like Gaza' if Hezbollah remains

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Lebanon faces "destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza" if its people do not "free" their country from Hezbollah.

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

He added that Lebanon used to be called "the pearl of the Middle East" known for its "tolerance and beauty" before "a gang of tyrants and terrorists destroyed it" and turned it into a place of "chaos and war."

Humanitarian emergency unfolding in Lebanon To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Netanyahu said Iran, which arms and finances Hezbollah, has turned Lebanon into a "stockpile of ammunition and weapons … a forward Iranian military base."

Finally, he said that, following a series of Israeli strikes against its leadership, "Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years" and that the Lebanese people were now at a "significant crossroads."