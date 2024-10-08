Netanyahu: Lebanon could face 'destruction like Gaza'

10/08/2024 October 8, 2024 Syria: Civilians killed in reported Israeli strike on Damascus

Several civilians, including women and children, were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike on Damascus, according to Syrian state media and human rights groups.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression ... targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely populated Mazzeh neighborhood … killing seven civilians, including children and women," the Syrian Defense Ministry said via the SANA state news agency, adding that the toll was preliminary as rescuers were still searching for survivors.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on the attack, saying: "Israel targeted a building frequented by senior [Iranian] Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah operatives, as well as a car parked in front of the building."

It initially said the attack killed four people, including two non-Syrians.

According to an Associated Press reporter at the scene, the strike "obliterated the first three floors of the building" and "the debris covered the surrounding area, crushing several cars."

State media earlier reported that Syria's air defenses had intercepted "hostile" targets in the vicinity of Damascus.

Israel has ramped up strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria since the current outbreak of hostilities in the region on October 7 last year. Last week, Israeli strikes on Damascus killed three people and wounded nine others.

In April, the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard generals in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus prompted Iran to launch a fleet of missiles and drones against Israel.