Netanyahu: 'Good conversations' with Trump on Iran 'threat'

Nicole Frölich
November 10, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he aims to strengthen his country's close ties with the US during Donald Trump's second term. How could the new adminstration change the course of the current wars in the Middle East?

