 Nestle video leads to lobbying accusations against German minister

News

Nestle video leads to lobbying accusations against German minister

Julia Klöckner appeared in a video praising Nestle for cutting sugar and fat in its products. Many criticized her for what they called a "PR stunt" and not confronting the firm over its environmental record.

Julia Klöckner

German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner came under fire this week over a video that her critics have called an advertisement for Swiss food conglomerate Nestle. In the clip, Klöckner congratulates Nestle Germany leader Marc-Aurel Boersch for the company's initiative to reduce fat, sugar and salt in its products.

"Eating and drinking are important," the conservative Christian Democrat (CDU) minister said, "but the question is: Is it compatible with the environment and good for our health? That's why I was glad we could talk about Nestle's philosophy today."

Green party parliamentary leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt accused the minister of making an "ad video" for Nestle, while Social Democrat (SPD) lawmaker Karl Lauterbach called the incident "embarrassing."

"First, Klöckner let lobbyists argue away the sugar tax and the food rating system, and then she participates in a Nestle PR event," Lauterbach said.

Most responses to the video on social media either mocked Klöckner for the video or disparaged her response to critics, who she called "hatespeaker," an apparently literal translation of the German word "Hassredner."

Nestle has a highly controversial history across the globe, beginning in the 1970s when it was accused of "aggressive marketing" of breastmilk substitutes in poor countries, contributing to infant deaths. The company has also come under fire for alleged labor rights violations, including most recently in 2015, revelations that its seafood products sourced in Thailand were the result of forced labor. Nestle later announced a plan to prevent labor and human rights abuses in its seafood supply chain.

The firm has also been accused by the environmental organization Greenpeace of causing massive environmental damage, including widespread deforestation for its cocoa plantations. Under pressure from NGOs over the destructive nature of the palm oil industry, Nestle has pledged to source only sustainable palm oil from 2020 onwards.

Watch video 01:56

Nestle: Activists confront company about its plastic waste

es/sms (dpa, AFP)

