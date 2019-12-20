Nestle sells 60% stake in German sausage maker Herta

Nestle is relinquishing 60% of its stake in German sausage maker Herta, the Swiss food giant announced on Thursday.

The company said it made the decision to sell its share to Spanish company Casa Tarradellas for an undisclosed sum as it wished to concentrate more on non-meat products.

Nestle said it would still own Herta's vegetarian sausage and ham products as the items were "in line with its increased focus on plant-based offerings."

The world's largest food and beverage firm added that the deal "will ensure the continuity of production sites and the current structure of the business, including its employees."

Herta is valued at €690 million ($768 million) and sold cold cuts, meat products and dough throughout Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Britain and Ireland last year.

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats Süßigkeiten und Snacks What did you learn in the video? Use this picture gallery to check your knowledge! Read the vocabulary and ask yourself, "What is this expression in German?" On the next picture you will find the answer. Have fun!

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats chocolate

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats die Schokolade die Schokoladen

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats I like to eat chocolate.

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats Ich esse gerne Schokolade.

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats chocolate truffles

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats die Praline die Pralinen

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats gummy bear

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats das Gummibärchen die Gummibärchen

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats ice cream

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats das Eis

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats One scoop of ice cream, please!

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats Eine Kugel Eis bitte!

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats cookie/biscuit

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats der Keks die Kekse

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats cake

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats der Kuchen die Kuchen

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats candy

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats das Bonbon die Bonbons

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats chewing gum

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats das Kaugummi die Kaugummis

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats chips

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats die Chips

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats I often eat chips.

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats Ich esse oft Chips.

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats peanuts

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats die Erdnüsse die Erdnuss

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats popcorn

Deutschtrainer – 55 Sweets and treats das Popcorn



jsi/rc (AP, dpa)

