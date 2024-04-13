  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
Society

Nepal's Mercenaries for Russia

April 13, 2024

The war in Ukraine is thousands of kilometers away, yet Nepalese combatants are risking their lives fighting alongside Russian troops.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eiS4

Recruitment agencies smuggle young Nepalese men into the Ukraine war — they are supposed to fight for Putin's army. They are promised a good income and Russian citizenship. But reality often looks different. Those who return complain about lack of payment and the terrible war routine. It's a life-threatening mission, many Nepalese are killed in the process. Yet, this doesn't deter some young Nepalese men, like 25-year-old Sonish, who is determined to go to Russia. A report by Adil Bhat.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter