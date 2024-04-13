Nepal's Mercenaries for Russia

Recruitment agencies smuggle young Nepalese men into the Ukraine war — they are supposed to fight for Putin's army. They are promised a good income and Russian citizenship. But reality often looks different. Those who return complain about lack of payment and the terrible war routine. It's a life-threatening mission, many Nepalese are killed in the process. Yet, this doesn't deter some young Nepalese men, like 25-year-old Sonish, who is determined to go to Russia. A report by Adil Bhat.