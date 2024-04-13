  1. Skip to content
Nepal's mercenaries fight for Russia

Adil Bhat
April 13, 2024

The war in Ukraine is thousands of kilometers away, yet Nepalese combatants are risking their lives fighting alongside Russian troops.

Recruitment agencies smuggle young Nepalese men into the Ukraine war — they are supposed to fight for Putin's army. They are promised a good income and Russian citizenship.

But reality often looks different. Those who return complain about lack of payment and the terrible war routine. It's a life-threatening mission, many Nepalese are killed in the process. Yet, this doesn't deter some young Nepalese men, like 25-year-old Sonish, who is determined to go to Russia.

A report by Adil Bhat.

Adil Bhat TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
