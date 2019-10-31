 Nepal police arrest over 120 Chinese nationals | News | DW | 24.12.2019

News

Nepal police arrest over 120 Chinese nationals

Nepali authorities said it was the biggest crackdown on crime committed by foreigners. Over the past year, hundreds of Chinese nationals have been arrested across Asia for involvement in cybercrime.

Skyline of Nepali capital Kathmandu

Nepali police said on Tuesday that they had detained 122 Chinese nationals for suspected involvement in financial crimes.

"This is the first time that so many foreigners have been detained for suspected criminal activities," said Uttam Subedi, chief of police in Kathmandu.

Read more: Coming together against cybercrime

Targeted operation

Police seized laptops and passports during the raids. The suspects were held in detention centers across the Nepali capital.

The Chinese are suspected of carrying out cybercrimes and hacking into ATMs. Nepali officials said Chinese authorities were notified of the raids and offered support in cracking down on criminal activity committed by its nationals.

Nepali police said the suspects, eight women and 116 men, had entered the country on visas.

Read more: Darknet cybercrime servers hosted in former NATO bunker in Germany

Government officers hold Chinese and Nepalese flag as they wait to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kathmandu

Nepal has witnessed an uptick of Chinese tourists

Crackdown on crime

Asian countries have made greater inroads on dismantling Chinese criminal networks, which often take the form of unlicensed gambling operations.

In October, more than 800 Chinese men were arrested in Mongolia during an anti-money laundering investigation. A month prior, more than 600 Chinese nationals were arrested in the span of a week in the Philippines for involvement in online gambling and cybercrime.

Read more: Huge international cybercrime ring dismantled

Watch video 42:34

Cybercrime: The business of fear | DW Docs

ls/ (Reuters, AP)

