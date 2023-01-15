  1. Skip to content
People standing in trees and brush
Locals observe the aftermath of Sunday's plane crash in central NepalImage: AP
CatastropheNepal

Nepal: Plane with 72 people on board crashes

8 minutes ago

State-run TV has shown footage of smoke billowing up from the wreckage site following the crash near Pokhara International Airport. Nepal has been plagued by air travel safety issues for years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MCa8

An aircraft carrying 72 people on board crashed in the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, Yeti Airlines said on Sunday. At least 16 people have been reported killed, according to an army spokesperson.

"There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... Rescue is underway, we don't know right now if there are survivors," a spokesperson for the airline told AFP news agency. Two infants and 10 foreign nationals were among those on board, the airline added.

A local official said that rescue workers were already on the scene and that the wreckage was on fire.

"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," local official Gurudutta Dhakal said.

Hundreds join rescue efforts

The plane — a 15-year-old a twin-engine ATR72 according to FlightRadar24 — was headed from Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital, to the resort town of Pokhara, popular with tourists, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said.

He also urged security forces and the general public to aid with rescue work.

Hundreds of rescue workers were seen searching near the wreckage site.

State television showed images of black smoke rising from the crash site with people gathered around the wreckage. It also reported that a number of bodies had been found.

Nepal's air travel challenges

Nepal is notoriously dangerous for air travel for several reasons. The mountainous country, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, hosts some of the trickiest runways with routes heading to remote locations that would challenge the most experienced pilots.

The country also lacks advanced weather forecasting infrastructure, made even more complicated by the tendency of the weather to change rapidly, especially up in the mountains.

The Himalayan country's air industry is also beset by lagging safety standards and maintenance issues despite a recent boom in air travel.

The European Union has banned Nepalese carriers from its air space over safety concerns.

Crash sites are also often difficult to get to, as was the case when a plane carrying 22 people crashed into a mountainside at 14,500 feet (4,400 meters) in May last year.

Bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

ab/wmr (AFP, Reuters, AP)

