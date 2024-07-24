  1. Skip to content
CatastropheNepal

Nepal: Plane crashes in Kathmandu with 19 on board

July 24, 2024

The plane was reportedly heading from the capital, Kathmandu, to the tourist hub of Pokhara.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ieRT
DW "Breaking" Sendungslogo (Composite)

A plane has crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday.

Local media reported that 19 people were on board the Saurya Airlines plane, which was bound for Pokhara.

Footage of the incident showed a large smoke plume with firefighters at the scene.

Nepal's aviation sector has a poor safety record due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace.

More to follow...

zc/rm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

