The plane was reportedly heading from the capital, Kathmandu, to the tourist hub of Pokhara.

A plane has crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday.

Local media reported that 19 people were on board the plane, which was bound for Pokhara.

Nepal's aviation sector has a poor safety record due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace.

More to follow...

zc/rm (AFP, Reuters, AP)