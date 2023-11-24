  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
The Netherlands
Israel at war
Ukraine
TechnologyNepal

Nepal is latest Asian country to ban social media app TikTok

Michelle Stockman
November 24, 2023

Nepal's government says the Chinese-owned app is "disrupting social harmony." Critics have long feared that Beijing gains undue influence by collecting sensitive user data. But to creators, the more immediate risk is losing a major source of income.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPsa
Skip next section Similar stories from Nepal

Similar stories from Nepal

DW Eco India - Vorschaubilder für Sendung am 7.1.21 - Nepal Aid

Protecting climate change aid in Nepal

In Nepal, an NGO fights corruption so climate change aid goes where it should: to farmers.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 6, 202205:57 min
Skip next section More on Technology from around the world

More on Technology from around the world

DW Sendung Made in Germany 12.09.2023 l Ocean Battery

Green energy from the ocean blue

Technology to generate energy from the ocean has been around for hundreds of years — why hasn't it caught on yet?
TechnologySeptember 14, 202307:50 min
An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

The Ariane 5 is taking off for the last time — the end of an era for an icon that helped build Europe's space industry.
TechnologyJuly 6, 202302:17 min
MADE Space Junk

Collecting debris in outer space

Space debris has been flying around near Earth’s orbit for more than 50 years. What's the solution?
TechnologyJune 30, 202308:15 min
Show more