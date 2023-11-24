Nepal is latest Asian country to ban social media app TikTok

TechnologyNepalNepal is latest Asian country to ban social media app TikTokTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyNepalMichelle Stockman11/24/2023November 24, 2023Nepal's government says the Chinese-owned app is "disrupting social harmony." Critics have long feared that Beijing gains undue influence by collecting sensitive user data. But to creators, the more immediate risk is losing a major source of income.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPsaAdvertisement