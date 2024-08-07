Nepal: Helicopter crash leaves 5 people dead

A helicopter has crashed in the mountains northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. It is currently unclear what caused the crash.

A helicopter carrying five people crashed in a forest outside Nepal's capital Kathmandu, killing all five passengers on board, local police said.

Four of the crash's victims are Chinese nationals, with the pilot being a Nepali citizen, according to local police.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350, had taken off from Kathmandu international airport, heading towards the town of Syabrubesi.

According to statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the helicopter had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff.

Nepal-based company Air Dynasty owns the helicopter.

No information has been given as to the cause of the crash.

Nepal air safety issues

Nepal's air industry has been plagued by poor safety, to the extent that the European Union has banned Nepali carriers from its airspace due to safety concerns.

Nepal's air industry has become known for its safety issues.

In the past 24 years, more than 360 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal.

